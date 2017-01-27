The golden age returns to tennis, at least for a fortnight: Arthur

Something beautiful is happening while we sleep. The Australian Open is the tennis tournament that vanishes in the night, the first Slam of the year on the other side of the world. Unless you want to upend your life, you wake up to find out what happened. It’s like how newspapers used to work, in a way. But it is gorgeous. First, the Williams sisters. They have always been miracles, as unlikely as anything in sports, two brilliant separate women who have defined the sport for nearly 20 years. They have come and gone, sometimes but not always by their own choosing: they chased fashion and life, sure, but in 2010 and 2011 there was both Serena’s pulmonary embolism and her sliced-open foot, and Venus’s Sjogren’s Syndrome, an autoimmune disease that made her tired and made her joints ache. Serena powered through to become an all-time icon; Venus kept playing as a lessened version of herself. She had not reached a singles Slam final since 2009, against her sister. Until now.“You just have to, like, try to figure it out if you can get it to line up all at the same time,” Venus told reporters. “That’s why you get out and you try. As long as you continue to try, you have an opportunity. That’s why I’m here.”She sounded beautifully philosophical. When she recalled her loss to Serena in the 2003 Australian final, he spoke of how good Serena was, and said, “it was wonderful.” She spoke of how awesome her sister was, and how much she has loved competing with her.Article Continued BelowSerena, meanwhile, said, this final was different. In her press interview she said, “Yeah, (one of us losing) definitely makes it uncomfortable. But after everything that Venus has been through with her illness and stuff, I just can’t help but feel like it’s a win-win situation for me. I was there for the whole time. We lived together. I know what she went through.”“It’s the one time that I really genuinely feel like no matter what happens, I can’t lose, she can’t lose.” They are something else, those two. They have survived everything tennis didn’t like about them, and are still here.