The Toronto Maple Leafs have defied pre-season forecasts when by entering their bye week two points out of third place in the Atlantic Division. The Leafs have been propelled part by good goaltending and the biggest and most productive rookie crop in the NHL.Here is a look at three areas that have gone right so far, and three things the Leafs need to improve on:THE GOODThe prize rookie: The Leafs anointed Auston Matthews as one of the team’s four centres from Day 1 — going against the conventional wisdom that teenates should develop on the wing — and Matthews has delivered excellent results. Despite a 13-game goal-scoring slump that covered most of November, the 19-year-old is tied for third in the NHL (through Sunday) with 21 goals, second in rookie scoring, and strongly in the running for an NHL all-star berth.The power play: The Leafs have developed two strong power-play units, a luxury few teams have, with Matthews a central figure on one unit and fellow teen Mitch Marner a key component of the other. Three of their top five scorers with the man advantage are rookies — William Nylander (15 points), Matthews (11) and Marner (9) — and a resurgent Nazem Kadri has a team-high eight power-play goals. Toronto leads the NHL with a 29.0 per cent success rate on the road (and is 21.9 per cent overall, tied for sixth). Article Continued BelowSeparate stars: Coach Mike Babcock has resisted the temptation to play Marner and Matthews on the same line, instead putting the fourth overall pick from 2015 with Tyler Bozak and James van Riemsdyk. That line has been the Leafs’ most productive, and Marner leads all NHL rookies in assists with 22. He also leads the Leafs with four three-point games and 10 multi-point games.THE NOT-SO-GOODLooking out for No. 2: Jhonas Enroth was a bust as a backup goalie, going 0-3-1 with an .872 save percentage, and the Leafs have experimented with Antoine Bibeau (1-1-0, .927). The question is, do they have enough faith in Bibeau to have him serve that role for the remainder of the season? Starter Frederik Andersen has had a heavy workload — he’s on pace for about 69 starts, a career high. If the Leafs aren’t comfortable with Bibeau, they have veteran players they could use on the trade market.

