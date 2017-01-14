The last steps the hardest for Milos Roanic

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA—As another season begins, the mad scientist of tennis gets to work at re-inventing himself once again. The experiment is already a major success. Canadian Milos Raonic comes into this Australian Open as the defending semi-finalist and the No. 3 tennis player in the world.Two more steps remain to reach tennis’s apogee. They are the steepest ones; the abyss between No. 1 Andy Murray of Great Britain and No. 2 Novak Djokovic of Serbia and the rest is infernally deep. The leap from reaching a Grand Slam final, as Raonic did last year at Wimbledon, and winning his first career major seems to go through both those players these days.As the best of the rest, Raonic continues to poke and prod both the tennis and the physical, resolute in the knowledge that he must move forward —literally, and relentlessly.“I don’t think I’m ever going to be the best guy from the baseline by any means — especially not against them. If I’m going to take it to them, it’s by coming forward. So I wanted to improve in that aspect,” the 26-year-old said Saturday as he prepared for a Tuesday first-round encounter with Germany’s Dustin Brown.Raonic has always known this to be the right, true path. But the abyss between knowing it and doing it also is infernal.Article Continued Below“I knew, but I think there were steps I needed to face before that. There was a level I needed to produce before that could be the main focus. You can’t serve and volley every single point; you have to get yourself up there. So I had to take care of other things. I had to improve other things in my game, which I did over the last 12 months and over the many years I’ve been playing tennis,” he said. “Now I’m at the stage where it’s what I need to do to make one, maybe two steps further forward, and that’s the most logical answer I can come up with.”Raonic’s compatriot, Genie Bouchard, arrived in Melbourne Friday after a confidence-boosting semi-final run at a tune-up event in Sydney. She practised in Melbourne for the first time Saturday and will play 20-year-old American Louisa Chirico in the first round Monday night (early Monday morning back home). For Bouchard, whose major breakthrough came here in 2014 when she reached the semifinals, it was another stroke of good luck with the draw. Unseeded, she could well have met Serena Williams or defending champion Angelique Kerber in the first round. As it shook out, she could face Kerber in the round of 16 with a good first week.

