To untrained eyes and ears, the atmosphere has the frenzy of a hospital emergency room: The constant beeping of stopwatches, the non-stop back and forth of racetrack parlance, and the steady stream of racehorses going in all directions around the track. For Woodbine Racetrack's head clocker and oddsmaker Ernie Perri and his crew, it is just an average day. Perri's duties begin before dawn, when he and his staff of six time every morning workout that prepares horses for races. High up on the sixth floor of the track's building, Perri, Mark Ransom and Milton Chee double-fist Timex Triathlon stopwatches, often tracking multiple horses at once. On this day, they record 196 horses over a four-hour span. Later, the soft-spoken and personable 46-year-old will parse reams of past performance data, taking into consideration what he has seen in the mornings and set the morning-line odds for upcoming races, including Sunday's Woodbine Oaks and Plate Trial Stakes, the prep for the Queen's Plate on July 2.King and His Court is Perri's overwhelming pick for the Plate Trial Stakes at 9-5, while he gives Holy Helena more generous 3-1 odds as the favourite for the Oaks, the pre-eminent race for 3-year-old fillies in Canada."There's a lot of buzz around the racetrack about this horse," he said of Holy Helena, who shipped in from New York to race in the Oaks. Since horse racing is rooted in gambling — wagering money feeds the purse prizes — Perri's jobs as clocker and oddsmaker are vital to the sport. Accurate workout times are key to handicapping, especially for unraced horses, as they give an indication of a horse's development and speed. It would seem Perri was destined for this line of work — he was nearly born at Woodbine, his parents at the races the afternoon his mother gave birth to him. Weekends were spent with his family at the track and as a teenager, he would bike from his home at Keele and Finch to hot-walk horses on the backstretch. He didn't like the work much, but loved the track — there had to be a better way for him to work in horse racing, he remembers thinking at the time.