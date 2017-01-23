The path is there for Milos Raonic, but a resurgent Nadal is blocking it: Cox

The stars are aligning for Milos Raonic, as the early exit of the two best players in tennis in the first big event of the season have set the stage for the Canadian with the rocket serve to possibly take the next step in his career and snare a Grand Slam title.That’s the good news. After managing to move higher in the sport, No. 3 in the world, than any Canadian in history despite being unable to win a major tournament, this week could be Raonic’s chance to legitimatize his status as one of the very best.Piling up ranking points with consistent results is one thing; winning on the biggest stages is something else entirely.The bad news, or complicating news, is that while Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic were sent packing by other players at the Australian Open last week, two tennis legends have served notice that speculation on their imminent demise as dominant tennis forces may have been premature.Just as 35-year-old Roger Federer has come off a six-month injury layoff to demonstrate he can still play this game a little bit, so too has Rafael Nadal. Battered by multiple injuries but still game at age 30, Nadal has made a strong statement that he intends to be a threat in 2017 after tumbling down the ATP rankings last season.Article Continued BelowThe Spanish left-hander now stands directly in Raonic’s path in a quarter-final clash that sets up as the marquee matchup of the tournament so far. Nadal owns a 6-2 record against Raonic, but the Canadian has won two of the last three matches between them, including two weeks ago at a warmup tournament to the Aussie Open in Brisbane.“It’s very within me to find those solutions again, I believe,” said the 26-year-old Raonic after his gritty four-set triumph on Monday over another Spaniard, Roberto Bautista Agut.It’s Raonic’s third straight visit to the quarters in Australia, and quite clearly his best chance yet to win the tournament. He has been ailing with a nasty cold, but in fighting back from a 1-5 deficit in the first set tiebreak against Bautista Agut and then gutting out a tight third set before running away with the match, he showed he’s not too sick to compete.