The how-to of re-orienting a figure skating career: From Hackensack to Novogorsk.That’s almost 4,700 miles.Spinning the compass was deemed essential by reigning Canadian ice dance champions Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje following a season of regression and disappointment, further impinged by the return to competition of compatriots Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, merely the ne plus ultra of their sport.Not that the two-time and defending national titleholders will admit to being crowded by the 2004 Olympic gold medallists.“Regardless of the comeback, we knew that we needed a new spark to our skating,” says Weaver, choosing her words carefully. “They only fueled the fire. Their comeback, it’s neither here nor there, it doesn’t involve us. But I would be lying if I said I haven’t worked harder because of it.”Article Continued BelowWhether they’re competitively abreast with their rivals — friendly rivals — will be revealed at the Canadian figure skating championships in Ottawa next weekend. Virtue and Scott will be looking to reclaim the laurels they’ve won six times.With that challenge doubtless in mind, off to New Jersey Weaver and Poje went last summer, re-locating from their Detroit training base, with extended camps at the multi-sport national training academy in Novogorsk, under new coach Nikolai Morozov. “It’s kind of like the Mississauga of Moscow,” explains Weaver of the elite suburban facility.“We’ve been so excited about this change. We needed some new inspiration and so we went after it. Of course change takes a little bit of time and we weren’t able to start our season until the Grand Prix event, where we skated very well. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to qualify for the final. But sometimes you have to take one step back to take two steps forward.”

