Third Pats-Giants Super Bowl ahead? Dont make me laugh: Arthur

We are grinding to the end of 2016, which killed our heroes and corroded our decency, but the sports were OK. The NBA final and the World Series were awesome, though Cleveland is karmically paying for the experience of living both those unforgettable sides of the coin with the Cleveland Browns. That seems to be an annual civic payment, though, regardless of what else happened. This has been the year of slurring mediocrity in the NFL. Who will win the Super Bowl? Someone, probably. The following teams are somewhere between definitely to probably in the playoffs: in the AFC, New England, Oakland (definitely), Pittsburgh and Kansas City (probably), someone from the AFC South (gross), and maybe Miami or Baltimore or Tennessee or Denver. One of them could get hot, whatever.In the NFC: Dallas, Seattle, and then probably Atlanta (and/or Tampa Bay), Detroit (and/or Green Bay), and the Giants. Dallas is relying on a rookie QB, Seattle still can’t decide on its offensive tackles, Atlanta and Detroit are Atlanta and Detroit, Green Bay is hot, and the Giants look . . . familiar. Side note: If we get a third Giants-Patriots Super Bowl, and the Giants beat the Patriots again, I will laugh until my abs are sculpted and perfect as I remove my shirt at the desert road gas station after buying a glass bottle of Coke to roll against my sweaty neck.Sorry: That was not all meant to be said out loud. Article Continued BelowBut really, this was the year that all the colours of the NFL, each so distinct and evocative except for Jacksonville, all began to blend together. Who is the MVP? I dunno. Pittsburgh’s Le’Veon Bell is the best running back, but he missed three games after being suspended for missing drug tests. New England’s Tom Brady is the best quarterback, but he missed four games after being suspended for maybe being generally aware that a Patriots equipment guy couldn’t remember if there was a urinal in a bathroom. Also, the Patriots were 3-1 without him, and if Jimmy Garoppolo hadn’t gotten hurt, it probably would have been 4-0. What other quarterbacks could win? Matt Ryan in Atlanta? Dallas’s Dak Prescott, safe behind an offensive line that could storm a beach? Derek Carr, who has led my fantasy football team into a title game with four working fingers on his throwing hand? Um, Matt Stafford? Aaron Rodgers? Eh, take your pick. Ain’t no champ here.There’s no one defining running back, or receiver, or defender. It’s a giant mush, and whoever wins will be an argument. ESPN’s MVP metric includes Ravens kicker Justin Tucker. I hope he wins. Him or the Rams punter, maybe.

