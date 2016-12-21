Thomas Chabot eager to prove himself in world junior return

OTTAWA—Thomas Chabot is hopeful this visit to Canadian Tire Centre will go much better than his last one.The 19-year-old will get a chance to impress the Ottawa Senators, his future employers, when Canada faces the Czech Republic on Wednesday night in an exhibition game in advance of the upcoming world junior hockey championship.Chabot was selected 18th overall by the Senators in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He survived the cuts out of training camp this season, but played just one regular-season game before he was sent back to the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Saint John Sea Dogs after the Senators felt he wasn’t quite ready for the rigours of the NHL.While disappointed by the Senators’ decision, Chabot was determined to make the most of the season with his junior team.Chabot has five goals and 20 points through 14 games with the Sea Dogs, but what the Senators are most anxious to see is his performance on the world stage.Article Continued BelowChabot, named an alternate captain for Canada earlier this week, is the team’s only returning defenceman and will be counted on to play significant minutes.“You can’t buy experience,” said head coach Dominique Ducharme. “To have gone through this before helps you understand what needs to be done and where you need to go and we have five returning guys, but he’s the only defenceman so that’s an important piece for us.”Chabot has so far played alongside Philippe Myers, a member of the QMJHL’s Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, and the two have found early chemistry.

