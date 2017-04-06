Thompson could play, but Cavs playing it safe

Now the Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off a Tuesday night win over Orlando and missing Thompson, who’s out with an injured thumb, for Wednesday night’s showdown in Boston. During the playoffs (last year), we didn’t lose any games (at The Q) until the Finals. That team’s extremely well at home, they play extremely well. LeBron James collected another triple-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in 37 minutes, while Kevin Love led all scorers with 28 points and picked up a double-double with 11 boards. Love leads in rebounds with 10.9 while Tristan Thompson tops in blocks with 1.1 per game.Advertisement

“Ty (Lue) just urged us at halftime to play our game”, Love said.

This will be the first game Thompson has missed after playing 447 consecutive games. So the talking heads will say “oh the Cavs are back.’ Or, ‘oh, Boston is going to be the”.It’s one game.

Cavaliers: F Kyle Korver returned after missing 11 games with a sore left foot and scored 11 in 12 minutes.

“I don’t think I’ve ever beaten LeBron’s team, maybe not even in Philly, I don’t know”, said Vucevic, who is in his sixth National Basketball Association season and fifth with the Magic.

FILE – In this February 25, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson, right, drives against Chicago Bulls’ Cameron Payne in the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Cleveland. The Cavs have one more back-to-back set in the regular season following the game in Boston.

The team recalled center Larry Sanders from the D-League’s Canton Charge for the Celtics game at TD Garden. Whether it was his two stints in Cleveland or during his four years in Miami, James has been a part of 17 straight victories against Orlando. The Quasi-chart play is similar to the chart-play, except this play contains a group of outcomes that are not a streak, but rather a range of plays going mostly in one direction before it turns and starts going in the other direction.

“I feel good about this team all the time”, Lue said, via the Akron Beacon Journal’s Marla Ridenour.

The Celtics enter Wednesday’s game having won of nine their past 11 games, while the Cavs are just 5-5 in their past 10.

“It’s just who we are”, Lue said. Boston has gotten better over the course of the season, while Cleveland has hovered around.500 on the road. If the Celtics win, ESPN BPI’s gives them 65.8 percent chance of retaining the No. 1 seed for the playoffs.