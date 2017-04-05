Thursday game preview: Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs

AIR CANADA CENTREPUCK DROP: 7:30 p.m.TV: TSN 4RADIO: TSN 1050Article Continued BelowKEY PLAYERSKucherov vs. ZaitsevThere could be a battle of the two Nikitas in this all important game between two teams fighting for a playoff berth. Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov has had an MVP-calibre season with 38 goals and 43 assists. His 1.16 points per game trail only Sidney Crosby (1.21) and Connor McDavid (1.18). Nikita Zaitsev has been the Leafs’ best overall defenceman this season and usually sees a steady diet of the best opposition forwards.