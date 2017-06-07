Ticats linebacker Simoni Lawrence is one CFL veteran who enjoys training camp

HAMILTON — Training camp might be a necessary evil for most veteran CFL players, but it sustains Simoni Lawrence.“You get free food, you get to hit other guys all the time and you get to play football every day,” said the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ gregarious linebacker. “This is what I like to do, I like to eat and I like to play football so I love camp.“If I wasn’t doing this I’d probably be home trying to do this.”It’s a formula that obviously works for the 28-year-old native of Upper Darby, Pa.In 2015, Lawrence was the East Division’s top defensive player and a CFL all-star after registering 78 tackles, five sacks and two interceptions. The six-foot-one, 235-pound Lawrence had a career-best 89 tackles last season with four sacks and an interception, earning a two-year contract extension in January.Article Continued BelowBut this year’s camp is different for Lawrence and the Ticats’ defence. Leading the unit is Jeff Reinebold, Hamilton’s former special-teams/linebackers coach who was promoted to defensive co-ordinator after Orlondo Steinauer left to take a similar post at Fresno State.Hamilton fielded strong defences over Steinauer’s four-year tenure. However, the 59-year-old Reinebold has over 30 years of coaching experience with six different teams in Canada, serving as a defensive co-ordinator with Edmonton (1995), B.C. (1996) and Montreal (2012).“This was a turnkey operation,” Reinebold said. “The hardest thing when you come into a new program is having to create a culture . . . well, that culture was already here and I was a part of it so, really, it’s changing roles, it’s like taking a different seat in the classroom.