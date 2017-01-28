Tiger Woods has frustrating PGA Tour return, misses cut

SAN DIEGO—Tiger Woods returned to the PGA Tour after 17 months and lasted only two days.Woods never got anything going after starting with a birdie Friday in the Farmers Insurance Open and didn’t come close to making the cut. He missed a 12-foot birdie putt on his final hole on the North Course for an even-par 72 and missed the cut at Torrey Pines for the first time in his career.“I just didn’t make enough birdies,” Woods said.He finished at 4-over 148, missing the cut by four shots. It was the third straight time that he failed to complete 72 holes at Torrey Pines, the course where he has won eight times in his PGA Tour career. Woods missed the 54-hole cut in 2014 and withdrew after 11 holes with tightness in his back in 2015.Expectations were different this time, except for Woods.Article Continued Below“It’s frustrating not being able to have a chance to win the tournament,” Woods said. “I didn’t make the cut.”Woods at least kept good company. Jason Day, the No. 1 player in the world, again struggled to make cuts and shot a 74 to miss the cut for the first time since the Farmers Insurance Open last year. Also in his group was U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson, who shot 74 and missed the cut.Woods was coming off the longest layoff of his career as he recovered from two back surgeries. Woods last played the PGA Tour in August 2015 at the Wyndham Championship, where he tied for 10th. He played in the Bahamas the first week of December in an unofficial event with an 18-man field and no cut.