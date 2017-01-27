Tiger Woods shanks PGA return with opening 76 at Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO—Tiger Woods had a rough return to the PGA Tour on Thursday but two Canadians found themselves in the top 3 after the first round.Woods, playing in a PGA Tour event for the first time in 17 months, fell apart on the back nine of the South course at Torrey Pines and wound up with a 4-over 76, leaving him in danger of missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open.He was 11 shots behind Justin Rose, who shot a 65 on the shorter North Course.Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., was one stroke back of Rose after a 6-under 66. Hadwin is coming off a second-place finish at the CareerBuilder Challenge that saw him shoot a 13-under 59 in the third round, becoming the first Canadian to go under 60 in a PGA event.“I don’t want to say it was as good as a 59, but it was pretty darn good,” Hadwin said.Article Continued BelowOttawa’s Brad Fritsch was tied for third at 5-under, Graham DeLaet of Weyburn, Sask., sat at 4-under and Nick Taylor, also of Abbotsford, was 3-under.Woods didn’t hit a fairway after No. 7 and had to cope with thick rough he had not seen in some time. Woods said he had a hard time adjusting to the pace of play from being in threesomes for the first time since he last played a PGA Tour event at the Wyndham Championship in August 2015.“Honestly, it was just weird waiting that much,” he said. “Not used to doing that. At home, I guess we’re flying a little quicker than this. It was just a different rhythm.”