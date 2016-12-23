Tiger Woods' Shirtless 'Mac Daddy Santa' Makes Internet Ho-Ho-Ho

In an attempt to swing into the Christmas spirit, golf great Tiger Woods may have hit into the rough. He went shirtless as a less conventional St. Nick and posted the photo to Twitter on Thursday. Sporting a white wig, white goatee, sunglasses and black cap, Woods wrote, “Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back!” Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! -TW pic.twitter.com/pCWZNNKPRG— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 22, 2016 Internet users took a few shots at Woods: @TigerWoods It's not Christmas until Tiger Woods' nipples show up in your timeline.— pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) December 22, 2016 .@TigerWoods bro, you’re not DM’ing right now— Sam Ro (@bySamRo) December 22, 2016 .@TigerWoods pic.twitter.com/NdhfYcTv5s— Stacey ⚘ Gotsulias (@StaceGots) December 22, 2016 @TigerWoods pic.twitter.com/BnrzC0bWFz— CHASE (@GIFChaseH) December 22, 2016 .@TigerWoods Poor kids.— Norm Kelly (@norm) December 22, 2016 @TigerWoods When you been putting in work at the gym and you feel like no one has noticed cuz you keep losing tournaments…— Dion Rabouin (@DionRabouin) December 22, 2016

