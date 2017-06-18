Tigers GM, catcher among father-son duos in sports

DETROIT—Alex Avila was the best player available on the Detroit Tigers’ board when it was their turn to select a player in the fifth round of the 2008 amateur draft.His dad suggested the Tigers pick someone else.“I didn’t want people to think it was a favour,” Tigers general manager Al Avila recalled. “I thought he would have a better opportunity if someone else drafted him so he wouldn’t have to deal with the scrutiny of being my son.”David Chadd, who is now the team’s assistant general manager and was its scouting director back then under general manager Dave Dombrowski, told Avila it would mark the first time the organization passed on the top player on the board that early in a draft.“I said, ‘I’ll back down and back off,’” said Avila, an assistant GM back then. “We drafted him and he developed very quickly.”Article Continued BelowThe Avilas are one of the fortunate father-son duos in sports, striving to strike a balance between business and personal while regularly spending time around each other. Many aren’t able to always spend a Father’s Day with each other, and they treasure those times when schedules allow it.The Avilas shared memories of those early days and the GM remembers taking his son out to dinner for a heart-to-heart talk in 2009.“I gave him a strong message, saying, ‘You need to pick it up or you’re not getting to the big leagues anytime soon,’” he said as his son, sitting a few feet away in Detroit’s dugout, started to chuckle.