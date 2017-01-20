Tighter goalie pants get mixed reviews from NHL keepers

ST. LOUIS—On Monday, the NHL sent out a memo to teams and goaltenders that by Feb. 4, each goalie must be wearing the league’s new streamlined pants. The switch is part of an effort to help boost scoring by shrinking equipment to just what’s needed for protection rather than have bulky gear aid goaltenders in stopping pucks.On Wednesday, both Washington Capitals netminders practised with the new pants for a first time, and the reviews were mixed. Braden Holtby said there wasn’t much change.“I’ve been one for it all of the time, especially because every time they shrink them or make them smaller, we get better,” Holtby said. “The pants that (Philipp Grubauer) and I wore before these, you can barely tell the difference. We’re trying to get rid of the ones that you can tell the difference. I don’t think it’ll be a big deal if you can play goal.”Holtby said the pants are tighter, so they keep the chest pad up higher. “They might even help in some ways,” he said. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, goaltenders will be assigned a pant size with an inner circumference six inches greater than their waist size.“It feels better moving on the ice, to be honest,” Grubauer said. “It feels a little bit better standing up because they’re tighter up top.”Article Continued BelowBut Grubauer’s objection to the pants is that they’re slightly shorter, leaving his knee more exposed if a puck hit him there. There’s also a question of why make the change mid-season, as some goaltenders have been playing and practicing with the pants longer than others.Grubauer said he and Holtby just got theirs in a couple weeks ago, and with the all-star break approaching, they might just have two practices to break them in before they’re required to make the change for games. “It almost would’ve been smarter to do them for next year and not mid-season,” Grubauer said. He packed his new pants for the team’s two-game road trip to St. Louis and Dallas, planning on wearing them for the morning skate on the day he’s not playing.