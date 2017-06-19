Tim Hague, ex-UFC fighter, dies from ring injuries

EDMONTON—A boxer who had been in critical condition since a fight in Edmonton on Friday night has died, his sister says.Jackie Neil says in a statement on behalf of her family that Tim Hague died on Sunday.The 33-year-old Hague grew up on a farm in Boyle, Alta., and had fought in the UFC, where he was known as “The Thrashing Machine.”He was competing against former Edmonton Eskimos defensive end Adam Braidwood at the Shaw Conference Centre on Friday evening in an event promoted by KO Boxing.A video on YouTube that purports to be of the fight shows Hague lying still on his back on the canvas after taking a punch to his head from Braidwood.Article Continued BelowThe statement from the family says they are asking for privacy.“It is with incredible sadness, sorrow and heartbreak to report that Tim has passed away today. He was surrounded by family, listening to his favourite songs. We will miss him with so greatly,” the statement reads.The Edmonton Combative Sports Commission, which regulates professional combative sports events in the city, issued a statement Sunday afternoon before Hague’s family announced the death.