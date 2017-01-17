Tim Raines hopeful of chances in final year of Hall of Fame eligibility

MONTREAL—The 1982 all-star game at Olympic Stadium was the first outside the United States, the host Montreal Expos giving the event a distinctive international flair.As Canadian prime minister Pierre Trudeau and baseball commissioner Bowie Kuhn looked on, centre fielder Andre Dawson, catcher Gary Carter and left fielder Tim Raines were among five players wearing that tricolour hat of the hometown team.On Wednesday, Raines is likely to join Dawson and Carter as Expos in the Hall of Fame, expected to be voted the honour in his 10th and final year of eligibility.“If I get in, that’s the team I deserve to go in for, regardless if they no longer have a team,” Raines said in a phone interview from his home in Phoenix on Tuesday. “That was the team I played with and I’m real comfortable with that.”Despite falling short of the 75 per cent of votes necessary for election last year, Raines was named on 69.8 per cent of the ballots cast by eligible members of the Baseball Writers of America. That was up significantly from 2015, when he finished seventh in voting with 55 per cent.Article Continued Below“I was happy that I had gained a lot more votes,” Raines said. “I was only 23 short and this is actually the first year of the 10 years that I really feel pretty excited about the prospect of it happening. But this will be the first year that I really feel that I have a legitimate shot.”An all-star in each of his first seven seasons with the Expos, Raines is the only player to have four seasons hitting .300 or higher with at least 70 stolen bases; Ty Cobb and Rickey Henderson each had three.A switch-hitter, Raines batted .294 with 2,605 hits, including 713 for extra bases, and 1,330 walks. He scored 1,571 runs and ranks fifth with 808 stolen bases in a career from 1979 to 2002 with Montreal, the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, Oakland, Baltimore and Florida.