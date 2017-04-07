Tim Tebow homers in his first at-bat during his minor league debut for N.Y. Mets

COLUMBIA, S.C.—Of course he did.Tim Tebow hit a home run in his first official at-bat as a New York Mets minor leaguer, a charmed start Thursday night for a popular yet polarizing athlete who seems to have a knack for these remarkable moments.Playing a sport where many thought he didn’t even belong in the batter’s box, the former National Football League quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner launched a two-run drive for the Columbia Fireflies in a Class A South Atlantic League game against Augusta.With a 24-km/h wind blowing out, Tebow hit a shot just over the 372-foot sign in left-centre field. He stopped at second base, thinking it was a double — but the ball hit a railing above the fence, and an umpire twirled his hand to indicate the homer.He 29-year-old Tebow pumped his fist in the air as he rounded the rest of the bases in the second inning as the crowd went wild.Article Continued BelowTebow played three seasons in the NFL, highlighted by a playoff touchdown pass in overtime that lifted the Denver Broncos over Pittsburgh. A two-time national champion at the University of Florida, he left football for broadcasting after the 2012 season.Tebow later tried out with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles, but got cut in training camp. He then decided to pursue a career in a sport he last played as a junior in high school, signing a minor league deal with the Mets.Last fall, in the Instructional League, he also homered his first time up. But in spring training for the Mets, Tebow batted .148 in 27 appearances. He struck out eight times and didn’t have an extra-base hit or an RBI.