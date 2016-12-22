Tis the season to be bowled over: Griffin

It wasn’t that long ago — in a festive holiday season in a galaxy not that far, far away — the NCAA college bowl season consisted of 19 games contested between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, capped by the four biggest and most respected of them all contested on Jan. 1 — the Rose, Cotton, Orange and Sugar Bowls. It seemed oh so simple then. Following all those New Year’s games, a final poll would be held to crown a national champion. Fast forward to this season, when a record 41 bowls will play out — my favourite is the Motel 6 Cactus Bowl — capped by the National Championship Series finale, Jan. 9 in Tampa. Here is a look at the national semifinals — the Peach Bowl, featuring Alabama and Washington, and the Fiesta Bowl, with Clemson and Ohio State. (Odds courtesy of Covers, as of Dec. 22.)Chick Fil-A Peach BowlArticle Continued BelowNo. 4 Washington (12-1) vs. No. 1 Alabama (13-0)Saturday, Dec. 31, 3 p.m.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx