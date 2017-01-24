Tom Brady Asks Why His Friendship With Donald Trump Is Such A Big Deal

New England Patriots star Tom Brady and President Donald Trump are buds. That’s understood. But the Super Bowl–bound quarterback wants to know why their friendship grabs so much attention. In an interview Monday with hosts of the “Kirk & Callahan Show” on Boston’s WEEI radio, Brady asked, “Why does that make such a big deal? I don’t understand that.” The star player had been discussing his relationship with the president when he interjected with wonderment at the interest it’s sparked. The hosts asked if Brady had called to congratulate Trump on his election victory, as Trump said the player did at a pre-inaugural dinner attended by Patriots owner Robert Kraft. “I have called him, yes, in the past,” Brady replied. “Sometimes he calls me. Sometimes I call him. But, it’s just, again, that’s been someone that I’ve known. I always try to keep it in context because ― for 16 years ― you know someone before, maybe, he was in the position that he was in. He’s been very supportive of me for a long time. It’s just a friendship. I got a lot of friends so I call a lot of people.” Later asked about the negative view of Trump held by many women, Brady answered, “I don’t want to get into it. But if you know someone, it doesn’t mean you agree with everything they say or do, right? You have a lot of friends in your life. … I think that there’s things that are based in your own dealings with someone that is a personal dealing, not a public dealing.” Most of Brady’s comments on Trump begin at the 19:30 mark below. H/T CNN