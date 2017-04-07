Tom Brady jersey recovery sparked by memorabilia collector

It took the perfect coincidence of a fan who happens to be a sharp-eyed collector to help crack the case of Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jerseys.The big break in the mystery of the missing jerseys, which began when Brady’s jersey from Super Bowl LI was stolen Feb. 5, came when Dylan Wagner, a 19-year-old sports memorabilia collector and New England Patriots fan who lives in Seattle, saw something and said something.“I knew exactly who had it,” he told CBS Boston’s Cheryl Fiandaca. “I was able to provide two addresses to search.”That’s because Wagner had previously made contact with Martin Mauricio Ortega, the man in whose possession the jerseys were found, back in December, when Wagner sold him a jersey on eBay and the two swapped photos of their collections.“He sent me 30 photos of his collection. Front and centre was Tom Brady’s Super Bowl XLIX jersey,” Wagner said. “I asked him outright, ‘How did you get that?’ and he says ‘I’ll tell you later.’ ”Article Continued BelowRead more:FBI, NFL find Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jerseyStolen jersey suspect didn’t even pretend to be working at Super Bowl