Tom Brady Wore A Massive Coat, And The Internet Loved It

It was a cool 40 degrees during the AFC championship game Sunday night and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was just trying to keep warm. So he donned a coat that would have fit the Michelin Man. Folks on Twitter could not get enough of Brady’s giant jacket, which inspired a fair amount of “Deflategate” jokes. "we're not sure how they got the deflated footballs onto the field without being noticed" pic.twitter.com/6bcI64kYGl— ryan van bibber (@justRVB) January 23, 2017 Tom Brady so scarred from #deflategate he's even inflating his jacket. Not taking any chances. #TomBrady pic.twitter.com/YAyELTsKpm— David (@dsilva_714) January 23, 2017 #Inflategate pic.twitter.com/zsety7X5DD— Matt Ufford (@mattufford) January 23, 2017 There were other references, too. Tom Brady like pic.twitter.com/niQqittYup— ETC!ETC! (@IAMETC) January 23, 2017 Is that Gore-Tex? pic.twitter.com/L3aRV9iDm9— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 23, 2017 Tom Brady out here looking like Goomba from the Super Mario Bros movie pic.twitter.com/h0A06jwXp7— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 23, 2017 pic.twitter.com/r5xsCHACuG— SB Nation (@SBNation) January 23, 2017 pic.twitter.com/1IeLPlAjCQ— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 23, 2017 But SB Nation seems to have figured out what was really going on: So THAT's what's keeping Tom warm pic.twitter.com/KoROzhZmkf— SB Nation (@SBNation) January 23, 2017 The Patriots beat the Steelers 36-17, and will play the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl on Feb. 5.