Tony Romo throws TD in loss to Eagles

PHILADELPHIA—Tony Romo shrugged off a successful cameo like it was no big deal.Romo threw his first touchdown pass in nearly 14 months and the playoff-bound Dallas Cowboys played it safe in a 27-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.“You expect to go out there and do something well,” Romo said. “It felt normal.”The Cowboys (13-3) locked up the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs when the Eagles (7-9) beat the Giants on Dec. 22. So Dak Prescott played only two series and Ezekiel Elliott watched from the sideline.Romo finished 3 for 4 for 29 yards in his first regular-season game since Thanksgiving 2015 when he broke his left collarbone for the second time in less than three months.Article Continued Below“It’s enjoyable to have a little success, but I kind of do that at practice each day,” Romo said. “Ultimately, you are going to be defined by what you do on Sunday, but in my experience, if you’re not doing it throughout the week, Sunday is going to be difficult.”Carson Wentz tossed two TD passes to Zach Ertz to help Philadelphia finish with a two-game winning streak.Prescott was 4 for 8 for 37 yards before giving way to Romo, the league’s most expensive backup. Romo broke a bone in his back in the third pre-season game against Seattle this season, paving the way for Prescott to have one of the best years by a rookie quarterback in NFL history.

