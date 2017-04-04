Tony Romo to retire

DALLAS—Tony Romo is retiring rather than trying to chase a Super Bowl with another team after losing his starting job with the Dallas Cowboys, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.The all-time passing leader for the storied franchise is headed to the broadcast booth after spending weeks considering those offers, the person said. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Romo’s decision hasn’t been announced.Romo’s departure from Dallas has been the most likely outcome since November, when he returned after missing the first 10 weeks with a back injury. He conceded the starting job to rookie Dak Prescott with the Cowboys in the middle of a franchise-record 11-game winning streak.Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told Romo before free agency opened that the team would release him to give him a chance to continue his career with another contender. But Dallas decided at the last minute to try to generate interest in a trade.That move gave Romo more time to consider retirement, and the likelihood appeared to grow when he played in a golf tournament last week. Romo, who turns 37 this month, had given up his favourite hobby after a series of back injuries that included two surgeries in less than a year.Article Continued BelowRomo, who was signed through 2019, had a $14 million base salary and a $24.7 million salary cap hit for the Cowboys this season.The franchise leader with 34,183 yards passing and 248 touchdowns, Romo never parlayed his regular-season success into deep playoff runs the way Hall of Famers and multiple Super Bowl winners Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman did before him.Romo was 78-49 as the starter in Dallas, but just 2-4 in the post-season, with no road victories and no trips to the NFC championship game for a proud franchise that is one of just three teams that hasn’t played for the NFC title the past 21 seasons.