Top Reds pick Hunter Greene has baseball buzzing

He has yet to sign a contract, yet to take his first steps as a professional and yet to experience the toll of the unique brand of intense fan and media scrutiny that is likely to meet his first extended slump, but already this much is clear about Hunter Greene: He may be the most intriguing, most important baseball prospect to arrive in years, if not ever.Greene, the 17-year-old Los Angeles prep superstar taken by the Cincinnati Reds with the second overall pick of this week’s amateur draft, possesses the sort of electrifying ability one might expect of someone so young taken so high in the draft.But Greene’s potential impact goes well beyond that. In many ways, he could be — as the headline of the Sports Illustrated cover story on him this spring put it, in all-caps — “THE STAR BASEBALL NEEDS,” and he is arguably the most marketable baseball prospect to come along since another former teenage SI cover boy, Bryce Harper, arrived in 2010, selected by the Washington Nationals with the first overall pick.Like Harper, Greene has the requisite combination of generational talent, preternatural charisma and indefinable star power to become an iconic player of his era. Both have compelling family backstories: Harper’s father, Ron, was a Las Vegas steelworker who helped build some of the city’s iconic casinos; Greene’s father, Russell, is a renowned private investigator whose clients include Justin Bieber, Kanye West and the Kardashians.But there are elements of Greene’s overall package that even Harper can’t match.Article Continued BelowMost significantly, Greene is African American, and comes along at a time when the sport’s effort to retain a foothold in the black community has reached a crossroads: Despite a massive expenditure in money and manpower on the part of Major League Baseball, fewer than eight per cent of big leaguers are African-American, down from a peak of around 20 per cent in the 1980s. (Royce Lewis, the Orange County prep shortstop taken with the first overall pick by the Minnesota Twins, also has an African-American father.)As a Little Leaguer, Greene attended MLB’s Urban Youth Academy in Compton, California — one of the initiatives the sport has introduced in recent years in an attempt to grow the game in African-American communities. When he was 13, he won an essay-writing contest, the prize for which was an audience with Jackie Robinson’s daughter, Sharon. He clearly understands and embraces the responsibility that comes with having his stature and platform.“This is huge for our game,” commissioner Rob Manfred, who announced each pick from the MLB Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey, told reporters. “We hope these programs will continue to produce players like Hunter.”