Toronto Argonauts visit Ottawa Redblacks in first road test

OTTAWA—For the Ottawa Redblacks, it's all about making smart choices right now.Winless heading into Saturday's game against the Toronto Argonauts (1-1), the Redblacks (0-1-1) know they can't afford any missed opportunities.Saturday's game marks the start of a busy time for the Redblacks who will play three games in a span of 11 days, and starting things off with a win would be ideal."It's tough in terms that we've put in some great efforts, but at the same time we are still winless," said Ottawa quarterback Trevor Harris, who's an ex-Argo. "We're not down as a team, we know this is a process."