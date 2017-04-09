Toronto FC draws Atlanta after defensive lapses

Hector Villalba scored twice and Atlanta United survived being a man down for the last 15 minutes to tie Toronto FC 2-2 in MLS play Saturday night.Toronto (1-0-4) remains unbeaten this season but may rue the defensive lapses that led to the Atlanta goals before 26,812 on a pleasant evening at BMO Field. Expansion side Atlanta (2-1-2) extended its unbeaten run to four games.Down 1-0 after 15 minutes, Toronto pulled ahead 2-1 but gave up the tying goal two minutes into the second half.READ MORE:Mark Bloom faces Toronto FC for first time with Atlanta UnitedArticle Continued BelowVazquez giving TFC strikers midfield of dreamsSebastian Giovinco and Justin Morrow scored for Toronto. Spanish playmaker Victor Vazquez had two assists as his influence continued to grow on the Toronto attack.Giovinco, who had been blanked in his three previous games this season, was lively all night and could have had four goals in the first half alone. He almost found Jozy Altidore for the winning goal in the dying minutes but the burly forward couldn’t get a foot to the ball.