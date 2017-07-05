Toronto FC heads to Orlando hoping to shake off tough loss to Dallas

After a disappointing loss in Dallas, Toronto FC finds itself back in hot, hostile surroundings in Orlando on Wednesday.Saturday’s 3-1 defeat in Texas, combined with Chicago’s 4-0 win over visiting Vancouver, dropped Toronto (10-3-5) into second spot in the Eastern Conference behind the Fire (11-3-4).Orlando (8-6-5) could be another tough out. Enjoying life at Orlando City Stadium, the Lions are 6-1-3 in their new digs this season. And Canadian striker Cyle Larin is back in the fold after a three-game absence following his drunk-driving arrest.A Toronto win would be welcome ahead of a two-week break in the schedule due to the Gold Cup.Dallas, which improved its home record to 5-1-3, split the Toronto defence early twice to lead 2-0 after just 21 minutes. For Toronto coach Greg Vanney, the poor start brought back some unpleasant memories.Article Continued BelowHe sees similarities in all three league losses this season (2-1 at Columbus on April 15, 3-0 at New England on June 3 and the Dallas game).“We get into a rush to try to go to goal quickly. We try to force things up the middle and then we get separated from front to back and we end up in an open game where we don’t necessarily give away a ton of chances but we give away these opportunities for the opposition to really counter-attack us.“What chances they (Dallas) had were all really off of transitions, off of counter-attacks, off of what I thought were turnovers in areas that we shouldn’t lose the ball.”