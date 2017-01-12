Toronto FC signs midfielder Sergio Camargo

Toronto FC brought in its first new face of this off-season Wednesday, signing midfielder Sergio Camargo.The 22-year-old — who was born in Colombia but grew up in Newmarket — joined the Reds’ academy in the fall of 2009, which allowed Toronto to forgo Friday’s Major League Soccer SuperDraft and sign Camargo as a homegrown player. He is just the 13th player in club history to sign for the first team from the academy.“We are very excited to sign Sergio, another Canadian homegrown player.” Reds general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release. “During his time in our academy, NCAA and PDL, Sergio has progressed and grown his game on a number of levels. We look forward to welcoming Sergio back to Toronto FC and watch his continued development as a professional soccer player.” Camargo’s college career saw him attend both Coastal Carolina University and Syracuse University. He played 58 matches in South Carolina, scoring 19 goals and notching 15 assists — as well as numerous personal accolades — along the way. After transferring to New York for the 2016 season, he registered four goals and three assists. Article Continued BelowOn home soil, Camargo captained the Kitchener-Waterloo United Football Club, a franchise in the United Soccer League’s Premier Development League, to second place in the Great Lakes division in 2015. That team also captured the PDL’s North American championship. He made his debut for the Canadian Soccer Association’s youth program in 2010 and has since played for the national team at both the under-17 and under-20 levels. The former included a trip to the 2011 U-17 FIFA World Cup in Mexico with the Canuck squad. Camargo’s signing is Toronto FC’s first since falling to the Seattle Sounders in the MLS Cup final in early December.

