It’s taken Toronto FC 11 years to notch 100 regular-season wins, but the victories are coming quickly these days.Especially at home.Second-half goals by Jozy Altidore and Jordan Hamilton helped Toronto put away a resolute D.C. United squad in a 2-0 win before an amped-up, sold-out crowd of 28,627 on Saturday night. Sebastian Giovinco set up both goals.Toronto (9-2-5) is undefeated at home this season with six wins and two draws. The undefeated run at BMO Field extends to nine (7-0-2) when you count last year’s regular-season finale against Chicago.There is the matter of an MLS Cup final loss to Seattle on Dec. 10, of course, but that aside Toronto has not lost at home in league play since a 2-1 defeat at the hands of D.C. United on Oct. 1.Article Continued BelowToronto’s last home game was May 31 and the crowd, eager to cheer again, was loud and proud from the get-go Saturday.“It was amazing,” said coach Greg Vanney, citing the “churning” in his stomach during the fan-driven national anthem.“For me, it’s exciting. It’s one of the unique and great things about being here in Toronto and playing in this stadium. Every time we have a home game essentially now you get that feeling, and I think that’s part of what makes this place the fortress that we love to play in