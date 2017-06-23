Toronto FCs Pride Night poignant for Michael Bradley

When Michael Bradley walked out of the tunnel and onto the field at Century Link Stadium last June for a Copa America match against Ecuador, something stood out about the United States captain’s uniform.On Bradley’s left arm was a rainbow-coloured captain’s armband bearing the words “One Nation,” a slogan used regularly by the U.S. national team but carrying added weight on the day. It was just four days after 49 people were killed and dozens others injured at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, a popular gay bar which would become the site of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history; Bradley was pledging his team’s support to the LGTBQ community. “It was a way, in that moment, of just showing strength and support and solidarity for the victims, their families, the entire LGBT community and I think it was something that meant a good amount to a lot of people, which always makes things like that worth it,” Bradley, who also captains Toronto FC, said this week.Read more:One year later, Orlando remembers victims of Pulse nightclub shootingArticle Continued BelowToronto FC eager to get back on field against RevolutionBradley and his club team extended that support to Toronto’s LGBTQ community on Friday, hosting the inaugural Pride Night at BMO Field during its match against the New England Revolution. The Reds are among several Major League Soccer teams holding similarly themed events.The Reds aimed to promote inclusion in sport on the night by incorporating members of You Can Play — an organization dedicated to ensuring equality, respect and safety for all who participate in sports, including LGBTQ athletes, coaches and fans — into its pre-match ceremony, providing information to fans about the organization on the concourse and donating a portion of ticket sales to their cause.