Toronto Raptors Kyle Lowry is fourth-quarter gold

SAN ANTONIO—You see it in his eyes and his actions, a knowledge that the moment has come when the game needs to be decided and Kyle Lowry is ready to take control.It’s a sense honed over 11-plus years in the NBA and is aided by the freedom to dominate a game for his team, something the Toronto Raptors point guard has come to relish.“We’ve got to win at the end of the day,” Lowry says. “I want to win games and if it’s taking the extra shot or making more shots or trying to create more shots, then I want to do it. It’s just a chance to go out there and play basketball.“I think Isaiah Thomas said it the other day: Fourth quarters are fun. Playing in the fourth quarter is fun.”If that’s true, Lowry is having the time of his life of late. He took over the final 12 minutes in a couple of games on the Raptors’ season-long six-game road trip, which ended Tuesday in San Antonio.Article Continued BelowLowry scored 20 of his season-high 41 points in the fourth quarter Sunday against the Lakers. He made five of six shots from the field — going 3-for-3 from three-point range — and hit seven straight free throws. That one-upped his performance that opened the trip in Utah, where he had 19 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter as the Raptors beat the Jazz.“He’s resilient, you know that,” Phoenix Suns coach Earl Watson said. “He’s determined, you know that. He’s a winner, you can see it. He has an ability to continue to come over and over and attack you.“The thing about him — even when I played against him — if you dominated a quarter from the point guard position against him, he is going to come out tougher in the second quarter, third quarter, fourth quarter. He’s a guy that never just dies.”

