Toronto Raptors prioritize ranking over resting as NBA playoffs near

INDIANAPOLIS—The end of the NBA regular season is in sight but the Toronto Raptors still have things to do and big games to play so there isn’t going to be an awful lot of rest.The Raptors, with four games left after a date with the Indiana Pacers here Tuesday night, are in fight with the Washington Wizards for third in the Eastern Conference and will also have a say in how the bottom of the playoff seedings will shake out, giving coach Dwane Casey every reason to keep using his regulars.DeMar DeRozan, for instance, got the final quarter of Sunday’s win against the Philadelphia 76ers off, a welcome break for the Raptor carrying the heaviest load.READ MORE:Bored Kyle Lowry still doesn’t have a date for his Raptors returnArticle Continued BelowBut the only other game where he’s likely to have that chance at resting is Sunday in New York because the rest of the games carry a higher level of importance.Detroit, Miami and Cleveland, the other three opponents left on the schedule, are each fighting for either their playoff lives or seeding. The Raptors want to face those tests with as full a squad as possible.“The other night against Philly was great to get his minutes down because as we go forward, those eight or nine guys (in the playoff rotations), their minutes are going to go up, as many as they can stand,” Casey said Tuesday morning.