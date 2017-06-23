Toronto Wolfpack rely on Richard Whiting in building identity

Stilts, Superman, Sir Richard. Just some of the nicknames Richard Whiting has collected along his long rugby league road.Now the English Super League veteran, famous for having played every position in the sport, is bringing his experience to the Toronto Wolfpack.Whiting, 32, is a rugby league icon back at Hull FC where he spent 12 seasons.“The fans loved him back in Hull,” said Wolfpack captain Craig Hall, who played with Whiting at Hull. “He was Mr. Versatile. He played everywhere on the pitch for them. Times we went through bad injuries, he popped up at fullback, wing, centre, back row. He started off at halfback.“He did a lot for the club and fans appreciate that.”Article Continued BelowRead more:Toronto Wolfpack launch has rugby league boss onsideRugby League’s Wolfpack win game, fights, fans