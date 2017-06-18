Toronto Wolfpack rugby player repaying teammates after return from cancer

Toronto Wolfpack loose forward Jack Bussey went to the doctor to treat what he thought was a simple viral infection.He had a bit of a temperature and felt nauseous and under the weather. He thought he might just miss a week. It all seemed routine.It wasn’t.His doctor, a little concerned about some swollen glands, sent the 24-year-old for an ultrasound. It showed a lump in the thyroid.“They basically just said it’s nothing to worry about, that it’s a very small chance that it’s cancerous,” he recalled.Article Continued BelowMore tests followed and a biopsy showed it was indeed cancer — a form quite rare for a young man — and needed to be removed immediately. He underwent surgery May 12 in his English hometown of Leeds.Last week, Bussey got the good news that the cancer was out of his system and was cleared to play if he felt up to it.“I’ve been fortunate,” he said. “I was very fortunate that the doctor referred me for an ultrasound because the cancer could have developed and spread to my other glands in and around my body.”