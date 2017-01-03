Torontos sports guzzling leads to hangover: Arthur

MONTREAL—Happy new year, Toronto. You might consider this sentiment a day or two late, and if you strictly follow the Gregorian calendar like some kind of zealot, sure, you’re right. But our city’s sports year did not properly end until Monday, with two quarter-finals in a partly empty Air Canada Centre. Russia versus Denmark; the Americans and the Swiss. That was the end of the year for us.And now as a city we can relax for a second, take a breath, and slowly refill our wallets. If you wanted to see a sporting event in Toronto, this was your year. Beyond the regular-season drumbeat of the usual sports — Leafs, Jays, Raptors, Toronto FC, the Argos — this was the year the sports world descended on Toronto and tried to take all its money.“Here’s what we’ve seen this year: we now know what the limit is,” says Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment chief commercial officer Dave Hopkinson. “We know where the line is. If we hosted a major event every year here, or two a year, would everybody come? Absolutely. If it’s six? I think people make choices. You have to.”So much happened. The NBA all-star weekend. The Raptors’ playoff run to the conference final. The World Cup of Hockey. The Jays’ playoff run to the ALCS. The Grey Cup. The FC playoff run to the MLS Cup. The world junior hockey championship. And finally, on New Year’s Day, the Centennial Classic, in which the baby Leafs were introduced to the world, and Auston Matthews continued to be worth the price of admission. (Seriously, this time a year ago Matthews was scoring seven goals in seven games for Team USA in the world juniors. Now he has six goals in his last seven games as a Toronto Maple Leaf. He’s the real thing.)Article Continued BelowAnd now that the world juniors have fully decamped to Montreal, Toronto can take a breath. Even marquee events like Canada-Russia and Canada-USA on New Year’s Eve saw empty luxury boxes at the ACC. It’s been a harder sell. “It definitely has been a much more crowded environment,” says Hockey Canada chief operating officer Scott Smith. “When we awarded Toronto and Montreal the right to host both ’15 and ’17, the only key sporting event we were aware of at the time was the possibility of the NBA all-star game . . . and we’re kind of using that to assess what our game plans are going forward, and maybe (choosing a host) four or five years out for this event was just a little too much lead time.”Still, this was the year Toronto was pushed to its limit as a sports town, and more or less passed. This city is basically Scrooge McDuck’s vault: a sea of money just waiting for someone to dive in and swim around. We have more people than any single province except Quebec. Plus, have you seen housing prices lately? This town has more money than it knows what to do with, sometimes.

