Trading Carmelo Anthony wont be easy for Knicks

For a time, Carmelo Anthony and Phil Jackson tried to play nice.In the wake of a recent article by Jackson’s longtime confidant, Charley Rosen, the nine-time all-star and the 11-time champion coach-turned president of the New York Knicks tried to break bread and put their differences behind them — or, at least put a positive public face on them.It didn’t work.Over the past two days, what was already suspected has become exceedingly obvious: Jackson is done with Anthony, and wants to move the superstar forward out of town between now and the Feb. 23 trade deadline.The irony is that as badly as Jackson wants to move on from Anthony, the reason he remains a Knick is because of Jackson. The Knicks president has made several poor decisions since taking over the franchise with which he won two championships as a player in the 1970s, but this misstep will likely decide the biggest move he will make since returning to New York. When Jackson re-signed Anthony in July of 2014, he gave him a no-trade clause.Article Continued BelowBy giving Anthony that clause — at a time when the Knicks were offering Anthony the most money by far, and it was clear he was going to return after recruiting visits to several other teams — Jackson handed over all leverage in future negotiations to his star player. He’s now learning the hard way just how little power he has because of that choice.Because Anthony can determine his next destination — including remaining in New York, if he so chooses — Jackson’s hands are tied in any possible negotiations. That’s why the two teams with which the Knicks have been linked in rumours thus far — the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers — are likely the only ones that will have any realistic trade discussions between now and next month’s deadline.The presence of LeBron James in Cleveland and Chris Paul in Los Angeles — two of Anthony’s three pals from the infamous “Banana Boat” picture a couple of summers ago (the other, Dwyane Wade, has his own headaches to deal with at the moment in Chicago) — means there’s at least a chance Anthony would consider joining the Cavs or Clippers.