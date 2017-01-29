Trip to D-League was Jared Sullingers idea

Jared Sullinger knew what had to be done, how he had to go about getting fully back in tune with NBA basketball.He knew that even endless four-on-four games after Toronto Raptors practice weren’t nearly enough and there he was on Saturday night, a proud member of the starting five for the Raptors 905 D-League outfit as they took on the Delaware 87s at Mississauga’s Hershey Centre.“I need game time,” said Sullinger, who first broached the idea of a minor league stint with the parent club late last week.Sullinger, now in his fifth NBA season, didn’t have to agree to the assignment because it was his idea. He spoke to Raptors team officials about it, chatting with 905 coach Jerry Stackhouse and informed the NBA players’ association that he was fine with the one-game assignment.“We’re not really practising so I need to find a way to get my timing down,” Sullinger said before the D-League game.Article Continued Below“I wanted to play. There’s only so much you can do on four-on-four. You kind of have to have a game setting for you to be ready to play.”It made for a busy Saturday — Sullinger practised with the Raptors shortly after noon and was a D-League starter just after 7:30 p.m. — but it should stand him in good stead.Sullinger played 28 minutes, finishing with 18 points on 6-for-18 shooting and 15 rebounds as Toronto’s D-League team beat Delaware 97-90. He will be back in a Raptors uniform for Sunday’s home game against the Orlando Magic.