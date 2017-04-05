Tucker saw Raptors reunion in playoff stars

INDIANAPOLIS—P.J. Tucker knows it’s coming: his first shot at playing in the NBA playoffs, the end of a years-long journey that’s taken him around the world.But sitting on the sidelines at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse here Tuesday morning, he refuses to even guess what he’ll feel like when the day finally arrives. He’s waited 11 long years and is smart enough to know there’s still business to be taken care of.“I don’t even know how many days are left. I’m not even thinking about the playoffs, honestly,” he said hours before the Raptors took on the Indiana Pacers. “We’ve got so many tough games in this stretch and all these games mean so much now. The race is so tight between top and the bottom of the East, it’s game by game. We can’t even think about the playoffs.”It is that kind of professional, workmanlike attitude that makes Tucker so valuable to the Raptors as they wait for the start of the post-season in less than two weeks. He’s not going to coast to the finish line. He’s not going to get too far ahead of himself. The same goes for a team that’s able to truly take one game at a time.That doesn’t mean there isn’t a little bit of anxiousness to Tucker in the final nine days of the regular season. He just won’t let it dominate his thoughts.Article Continued Below“I was in Phoenix so long, I wanted to make the playoffs there because they had such a long streak of not making it. It was one of my big goals,” he said. “Now to be in this position is great. To play for such a good team and be able to make something special happen is real special for me.“It took a while, but it’s good to be here now.”Through all those idle springs, Tucker didn’t want to watch a lot of the NBA playoffs. The pain was too real from another long season of losing and not reaching his goal, so it was hard to enjoy the success of others.