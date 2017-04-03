Tuesday game preview: Washington Capitals at Toronto Maple Leafs

AIR CANADA CENTREPUCK DROP: 7:30 p.m.TV: TSN 4RADIO: TSN 1050 Article Continued BelowKEY PLAYERSWinnik vs. Kapanen.This game could feature a sidebar storyline, with two very good fourth lines squaring off against each other. Former Leaf Daniel Winnik, who is playing with Jay Beagle and Tom Wilson, has a career-high 12 goals, one more than in his rookie season in Phoenix nine years. Winnik is now playing for his seventh NHL team. Kasperi Kapanen, like all the Leafs’ young players, brings speed to his game. He’s on the Leafs’ fourth line with Brian Boyle and Matt Martin.