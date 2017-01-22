Twenty-one-year-old returns from concussion to join Canadian moguls sweep

VAL SAINT-COME, QUE.—With a podium sweep on the women’s side and another World Cup win for Mikael Kingsbury, there was plenty for the Canadian moguls team to celebrate here on Saturday.But everyone was particularly thrilled for 21-year-old Andi Naude, who came in second place, sliding between winner Justine Dufour-Lapointe and her sister Chloe Dufour-Lapointe, who finished third.Just two weeks ago, Naude was in a nearby hospital. She over-rotated a back flip in training and landed on the hard-packed snow, head first. She was rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with a concussion.It was such a dramatic crash that Kingsbury, who was supposed to ski another training run, changed his mind. “It was scary to see her land on her head and I decided to stop skiing after I saw that,” Kingsbury said. “It’s nice to see her back on the podium, there’s going to be more of that for sure.”Article Continued BelowKingsbury’s victory here returned him to the yellow leader’s jersey, which he promptly put on his two-month-old niece Florence, and raised his World Cup win record to 35.For Naude, it was just her fourth trip to a World Cup podium. “To be standing on a podium with my two teammates, that’s just unbelievable. I couldn’t have asked for a better day,” said the Penticton, B.C., skier.Naude, on the national team for five years, had a bit of a breakthrough last season with two World Cup podiums and an increase in self-confidence.