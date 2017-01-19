Twitter Hits Jerry Rice Hard For His Popeyes Fried Chicken Ad

Did Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice drop the ball in this Popeyes fried chicken commercial? The spot features the former 49ers great in a football helmet with a chicken wing skewered onto his facemask for “hands-free wing-eating.” The restaurant chain posted the ad titled “Popeyes Wingovations with Jerry Rice” on Jan. 3, but recent media coverage sparked increased attention ― much of it negative ― on Twitter. Rice previously incurred the wrath of social media users by asking quarterback Colin Kaepernick to stop his national anthem protests, writing “all lives matter.” His latest perceived fumble might lose him some fans, too. Check out some of the reactions: What the hell is wrong with @JerryRice ?https://t.co/UnEf3lTvf2— Eric McKinley Brown (@CoachEMB) January 19, 2017 https://t.co/9ZQyIfwdyx

Jerry oh Jerry— Dustin Scott (@Dustin_Supreme) January 19, 2017 Who told Jerry Rice this was a good idea? https://t.co/3TSuin4cIk— Ron Murray Jr. (@flippdaburd) January 19, 2017 i just wanna know how much popeyes paid jerry rice

like popeyes is dope but not a big biscuit and wearing hot wing helmet dope pic.twitter.com/0SSd5y4LJy— Ahmed/Draco Malfoy (@big_business_) January 18, 2017 First jerry rice said all lives matter…. now he doing fried chicken commercials. Smh. My childhood hero smh— Coach Aaron (@vettepassby35) January 17, 2017 Jerry Rice whole career void pic.twitter.com/OCwhqbZyfe— 20:01® (@IAMKRIS24) January 18, 2017 Jerry Rice is so gone. The GOAT of hoops owns a team. The GOAT of football peddles fried chicken. https://t.co/OIyoWQDbA4— ⚡️DJ Styles⚡️ (@somanystyles) January 18, 2017 Is Jerry Rice broke?? Am I missing something? Why does he have a spinning chicken helmet on… https://t.co/TKBbEA0tM3— Otis (@DouceOtis) January 19, 2017 RIP to my childhood. RT @SheHatesJacoby: Smh man what happened to Jerry Rice pic.twitter.com/l34QYnCXDm— Skankhunt42 (@Trap_Jesus) January 18, 2017 I'm sorry if my heartbreaks seeing Jerry Rice in a Popeyes commercial. Bruh you supposed to be the GOAT.— Lawrence Jackson (@LoJackson94) January 9, 2017