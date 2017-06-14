U of T engineers an expansion roster for Vegas with the click of a button

Josh Leivo, enjoy Las Vegas.That’s the conclusion from a team of University of Toronto engineers who have put together an interactive online tool called the NHL Expansion Draft Optimizer, clickable at nhlexpansiondraft.com.“It’s a decision-support tool to evaluate what-if scenarios,” said Timothy Chan, the professor who led the university group specializing in operations research. “If I think a team cares about on-ice performance rather than financial flexibility, this tool maximizes that goal.”The team drew information from multiple sources — salaries from capfriendly.com, analytical statistics like point shares from the Hockey Abstract and player ratings from NHL EA17 — and lumped them together with rosters from the NHL and the rules about expansion. With the press of a button — “Optimize” — a full roster for the Vegas Golden Knights appears. “The optimizer will optimize all 30 teams, and determine how they can minimize the value they expose to Vegas, say, in terms of point shares,” Chan said. “And contrastingly, how Vegas can maximize the total number of point shares by the 30 players they take.”Article Continued BelowThat leads to choices like Leivo, Chicago defenceman Trevor van Riemsdyk, whose name has been bandied about in trade rumours, and Pittsburgh blueliner Olli Maatta, a surprise selection over goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, who has been asked to waive his no-movement clause. In reality, Vegas may already have a deal in place to select Fleury and trade him to Calgary, his most likely landing spot.The default setting figures all 31 teams care more about on-ice performance than salary-cap wiggle room in terms of protection and drafting. But users can adapt the scale for each team, making either money or ability more important, although if you go too far toward creating salary cap room, players like Leaf defenceman Morgan Rielly become available. Users are also free to create their own protected and exposed lists. Capfriendly, by the way, has a similar mode. And for those that remember GeneralFanager, it had the first expansion draft tool. The site was shut down when the Golden Knights hired its creator, Tom Poraszka, to help it with the draft.