U.S. beats Russia in controversial shootout, reach WJC gold-medal game

MONTREAL—Troy Terry left his teammates — and himself — at a loss for words after sending the Americans to the world junior hockey championship final.Terry scored the winner in the seventh round of a shootout as the United States defeated Russia 4-3 on Wednesday in an entertaining back-and-forth semifinal. The Anaheim Ducks prospect took three shootout attempts for the U.S. and scored five-hole on all three.“I’m just trying to gather my words here,” said the 19-year-old Terry shortly after the game. “I’m still shaking a little bit. (Russia’s Ilya Samsonov) is such a big goalie, I felt the best way to score on him was going five-hole. The second and third time, I was just trying to figure it out as I went down.”Terry, a fifth-round draft pick in 2015, went scored on Samsonov in the sixth round of the shootout to keep the Americans alive after Denis Guryanov put Russia ahead. Terry then put away the winner right after Alexander Polunin hit the crossbar for Russia.“He’s been great in practice in shootout and it was fun to see that tonight,” said Colin White, who scored twice in regulation time for the Americans.Article Continued BelowThe U.S. will face either Canada or Sweden in the final on Thursday, depending on the outcome of that semifinal match later Wednesday.“He’s a guy who we knew has unbelievable skill as a player,” defenceman Charlie McAvoy said of Terry. “He’s got ice in his veins and he proved that tonight.”There was some controversy in the shootout.

