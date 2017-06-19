U.S. Open sadness for Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas

ERIN, WIS.—Rickie Fowler was hoping to wipe away the past. Justin Thomas was hoping to relive it.Neither got what they were looking for Sunday at the U.S. Open.The buddies who shared a house near Erin Hills also shared the misery after a wind-swept final round in which they never got themselves into the mix.Fowler, as was the case in previous majors where he’s contended, did nothing to put real pressure on the leaders.Read more:Article Continued BelowBrooks Koepka wins U.S. Open title after record weekCanadian Brooke Henderson wins Meijer LPGA ClassicThomas rewrites U.S. Open record with third round for the ages