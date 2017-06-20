Ujiri convinced Lowry wants to remain with Raptors

Willing to take a man at his word after looking him in the eye to get a sense of what he feels, Raptors president Masai Ujiri feels convinced Kyle Lowry wants to remain in Toronto.All that has to be done now is to figure out the money, the years, the direction of the franchise, the other players on the roster and, because of all of that, getting Lowry back in a Toronto uniform still may or may not happen.Admitting — not surprisingly in the least — that there have been moments of mutual frustration between the team and its all-star point guard since the season ended, a series of chats between the president and the player have included mutual interest in a return.“He’s been a part of our organization and he says he wants to come back,” Ujiri said. “Listen … we all have ups and downs. There are times when he has been down and there are times when we are down. It happens to every team, every player. People go through it.“I know what he has been telling me and I can only believe what he tells me, not the famous sources.”Article Continued BelowBut there is still much to do before that can possibly become reality.The Raptors could — but are unlikely to — offer free agent Kyle Lowry a five-year deal. (Steve Russell / Toronto Star) | Order this photo How much to pay the 31-year-old Lowry, how many years to pay him for and the vagaries of the NBA market will all come into play. The Raptors could — but are unlikely to — give Lowry a full five-year deal and all he can get as a free agent is a four-year deal; Toronto can offer him larger annual salary increases than any other team, but Ujiri still has to deal with budgetary concerns, primarily with a first-year salary.That Lowry wants to come back is one thing; if he eventually does can hardly be deemed a certainty so Ujiri is preparing for any eventuality.