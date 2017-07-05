Ukraine says it foiled second cyberattack with police raid on software company

KYIV, UKRAINE—Ukraine has dodged a second cyberattack, officials said Wednesday, suggesting that the digital campaign which paralyzed computers across the country and around the world is still ongoing.Ukraine is still trying to find its feet after scores or even hundreds of businesses and government agencies were hit by an explosion of data-scrambling software on June 27. In a Facebook post, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said there was a second stage to that attack, timed to hit its peak at 4 p.m. in Ukraine on July 4.Avakov said the second strike — like the first one — originated from servers at the Ukrainian tax software company M.E. Doc, which sheds a little more light on Tuesday’s heavily armed raid on M.E. Doc’s office and the seizure of its servers. Video released Wednesday showed men in camouflage carrying assault-style weapons storming the company’s modest offices in Kyiv as office workers calmly watched them. Police spokeswoman Yulia Kvitko said there were no arrests.“We prevented the initiation of the second wave of viruses,” Yaroslav Trakalo, another police spokesman, said in the video released Wednesday. He said investigators have already found “evidence of Russian presence on these servers,” although he did not elaborate.Read more: Ukrainian police seize software company’s servers after cyberattackArticle Continued BelowMassive new cyberattack hits Europe, U.S. with widespread ransom demandsUkraine has blamed the Kremlin for the attacked that sowed chaos. Kremlin officials routinely deny claims of electronic interference in Ukraine and elsewhere.The raid on M.E. Doc caps a week of increasingly implausible claims from the company that it was not at the heart of the outbreak. On Wednesday the firm reversed itself, acknowledging that it had been broken into and used by hackers to seed the malware epidemic.