Ultimate Warriors NBA champs again

OAKLAND—With an NBA championship to his name, his beaming mother Wanda standing a step or two away and delirious teammates and coaches surrounding him, Kevin Durant soaked it all in.After a long and at times difficult season in which he’d been cast in the role of villain for the first time in his professional life, the supremely gifted Durant listened to the cheers raining down from the Oracle Arena rafters Monday night. Finally an NBA champion, he and the Golden State Warriors having wrested the title away from the Cleveland Cavaliers in an epic Game 5 of the championship series.Durant, coupled with Stephen Curry to form one of the most potent offensive duos in modern league history, scored 39 points as the Warriors vanquished the Cavaliers 129-120 to win the best-of-seven series in five games.“That’s a helluva series,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “Five games doesn’t do it justice.”Article Continued BelowThe victory capped a brilliant 16-1 run through the post-season for the Warriors, who had rattled off a historic 15-0 roll before stumbling in Game 4.It was a breathtaking performance by Durant and the Warriors, who took back the title they lost a year ago, after beating Cleveland in 2015.“Obviously we had a let down last year,” said Golden State’s Draymond Green, whose suspension in Game 5 a year ago helped the Cavs get off the mat. “I had a letdown last year, but like I told everybody: If Kevin Durant was the consolation prize for losing, thanks for that loss and we are the champs this year.”