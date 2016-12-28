Undrafted Myers stands tall on Canadian blue line

First, there were injuries. Then there was under-achievement. Then there was disappointment. Then there was a chance. Then there was elation. Now there are expectations.The last two years have been quite a ride for Philippe Myers, the 19-year-old from Dieppe, N.B., who forms half of Canada’s top defence pairing, with Thomas Chabot, at the world junior hockey championship. Myers, in particular, looked outstanding from the start in Canada’s opening win over Russia, setting up the opening goal with creative puck protection and a seeing-eye pass to Dylan Strome. Myers and Chabot give Canada a formidable pair.“The way they move, the transition,” said Canadian coach Dominique Ducharme, assessing their strengths. “They defend well. Mostly the way they move. They have a good gap on guys. They don’t give much time and space. They have good sticks. They win puck battles. They’re pretty complete.”Article Continued BelowMyers, off Hockey Canada’s radar for most of his junior career in the Quebec league, is representing his country for the first time.“I’ve played many games in my career,” says Myers. “I’m staying humble that way. This is just on a much bigger stage. You have goosebumps. The crowd is loud. You’re just happy to be there, and be on the ice.”It’s hard to call a 19-year-old a late bloomer, but the arc of Myers’ story fits that bill.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx